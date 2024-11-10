Fun and Fundraising: Seabrook Island Village hosts Mahjong event

On October 8, 46 enthusiastic players gathered at the Seabrook Island Club for a day of Mahjong. Play benefited Seabrook Island Village neighbors helping neighbors and drew players from Seabrook and the larger Johns Island Community.

The festivities started with pastries and mimosas and included lunch and snacks. Door prizes included fall centerpieces, clever gift baskets and handmade cloth bags—all prepared and contributed by a team of volunteers. Half of each player’s registration fee was donated to SIV, making this an enjoyable fundraising day.

Players were seated with those of similar abilities, which provided challenges and competition for all. The winners were:

• 1st Place: Pat Gruebel

• 2nd Place: Stephanie Mintz and Carolyn McCormack (tie)

• 3rd Place: Deborah Guthrie

• Highest Scoring Beginner: Ellen Smith

Thanks to local restaurants, each winner received a gift certificate for a meal out on the town.