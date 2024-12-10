Golfing for the Greater Good

Expand Event Co-Chairperson's Brian Thelan and Alan Armstrong presenting check to Dwight Kress representing the Charleston VA Hospital

On Monday, November 11, Lowcountry golfers teed up at the Seabrook Island Club in the 13th Annual Seabrook Island Veteran’s Day Charitable Golf Outing to recognize veterans and raise money to support the Charleston Fisher House and the Ralph Johnson Veterans Hospital in Charleston.

The event is sponsored by the Seabrook Island Club and the Kiawah-Seabrook Exchange Club. During the opening ceremonies, the flag was presented by the St. Johns High School Jr. ROTC Color Guard. WWII veteran Ed Gillen, who played in the event, was recognized for his service.

The Seabrook Island Club hosted 200 golfers, including 16 Lowcountry Wounded Warriors who wanted to show their support for veterans of all eras. The event raised $42,000 for the Fisher House and Ralph Johnson Charleston Veterans Hospital.

The Ocean Winds flight winners were Ted Kravec, Bob Cherry, Tom Webster, and Ryan Webster. The Cooked Oaks flight winners were Bruce Ludwin, Rod MacDonald, Mark White and Wounded Warrior Bob Doran. The event in 2025 will be on Monday, November 10.