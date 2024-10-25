Hikers Gear Up for Xtreme Hike To Benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

This weekend, two dozen dedicated hikers across South Carolina will take on the challenge of a lifetime, completing a 30.1 mile endurance challenge in support of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Xtreme Hike aims to raise critical funds to find a cure for cystic fibrosis, a progressive, genetic disease that affects the lungs, pancreas, and other organs, and despite significant progress, there is no cure. For participants like Evan Grant, the hike is deeply personal.

“I started hiking for my now-wife, Rebekah, to support her,” said Evan Grant. “We now have a son, Ezra, who was born with CF. Now I hike for him, as well, because one day I want him to be able to join me and his mother and be proud of all the things that he can accomplish.”

Originally set to be a 30.1-mile endurance trek in the scenic Upstate region of South Carolina, the hike has shifted to a ‘Build Your Own Hike’ model due to the effects of Hurricane Helene. Rather than gathering in one location, hikers will complete their challenge in teams of two to six across their local communities, using a mix of urban routes, nature trails, and even cycling paths to meet their distance goals.

“It’s not just the mountains we came to conquer, and the Xtreme Hike is not just about endurance, it’s about resilience and determination – two qualities that embody the cystic fibrosis community,” said Megan Onysko, Executive Director, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, South Carolina chapter.

John Humphries, an experienced hiker and Xtreme Hike Chair, agrees. “Living with cystic fibrosis is hard. Every advancement, treatment, and medication has been hard-won,” Humphries said. “We do Xtreme Hike not just because it’s hard, but because the ultimate goal – a cure for CF – is worth all the effort.”

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is the world’s leader in the search for a cure for CF and supports a broad range of research initiatives to tackle the disease from all angles. In 2023, the Foundation funded $286 million in research and care for people with the disease. Money raised at Xtreme Hike and hundreds of events nationwide support the CF Foundation’s mission to cure cystic fibrosis and to provide all people with CF the opportunity to lead long, fulfilling lives by funding research and drug development, partnering with the CF community, and advancing high-quality, specialized care.

For a full list of South Carolina events, visit the South Carolina Chapter's page on cff.org.