Holiday Extravaganza Planned on Seabrook Island

At the Seabrook Island Town Council meeting on October 22, Abby Grooms, Seabrook Island’s Communications and Events Manager, announced the plans for the 2024 Seabrook Island Holiday Extravaganza. The event will take place on December 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Seabrook Island Town Hall.

Several food trucks will be featured, including The Pita Stroller, Smash City Burgers, Roti Rolls and Krystyna’s Authentic Polish Food Truck.

The Wandering Taps will be on “tap” as the alcohol vendor. Wich Cream and East Coast Chimney Cakes will supply desserts.

Grooms announced that Zach Quillen, who specializes in Southern rock and blues, will provide the music. She added that the event will feature four to five artists from the Kiawah Art Guild.

“We will also feature one interior decorator, so we will have a nice variety,” she said.

The Town of Seabrook Island will also participate in the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. For 20 years, the Town has supported this nationwide nonprofit, donating toys to children who are less fortunate during the holiday season. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a nation-wide nonprofit that began in 1991 at the behest of the U.S. Marine Corps.

For the town, this annual tradition was spearheaded in the early 2000s by former Town Councilmember Bob Ferguson and former Town Administrator Randy Pierce. Both served in the U.S. Marine Corps

The Holiday Extravaganza is always a drop-off location for the Toys for Tots endeavor. The toys will be distributed locally to children in the Lowcountry.

Toys for Tots accepts new and unwrapped toys for children of all ages. For more information on the program, visit toysfortots.org.

The Holiday Extravaganza will be advertised through the Town’s social media channels and on their website.

Seabrook Island holds many annual events at Seabrook Island Town Hall for Seabrook Island residents and visitors to enjoy. Along with the Holiday Extravaganza, the Town also hosts a large July 4th event and the summer Chow Town Food Truck Rodeos.