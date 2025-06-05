Honoring The Citadel’s 2025 Palmetto Medal recipients

The Palmetto Medal recognizes exceptional performance reflecting great credit on The Citadel and the state of South Carolina. Established by the Board of Visitors, the award is presented to those whose service to the college or state is particularly noteworthy. With the exception of honorary degrees, the Palmetto Medal is the highest honor awarded by The Citadel.

Two individuals who embody the college’s definition of principled leaders were chosen for the honor this year. Members of the Board of Visitors presented the Palmetto Medal awards during the military review parade on March 22.

