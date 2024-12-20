How an Estate Sale Helps You Manage Life’s Stressful Changes

The holiday season represents joy and family gatherings for many, and a time for New Year’s resolutions. Sometimes those resolutions are made in the wake of life’s transitions, a death in the family, aging parents, health changes, divorce, becoming empty nesters, retirement or income changes. Invariably these changes require moving or downsizing, and the disposition of valuable home furnishings.

While sellers regret the thought of throwing out or donating valuable items, buyers feel “stuck” with furnishings that don’t meet their needs or tastes. In many cases, Realtors find themselves in the middle…. Facing the awkward task of “shoehorning” a large furniture transaction into the addendum of a property sale.

Luckily, there’s a better solution. An estate sale removes much of the anxiety for home buyers and sellers who are at a loss to deal with a home’s contents.

If you or a family member owns property in Kiawah, Seabrook or John’s Island, Blue Moon Estate Sales has the expertise to help you sell the entire range of home furnishings, from furniture sets to antiques, family heirlooms or one-of-a-kind treasures. Blue Moon’s unique online sales platform showcases your estate’s inventory to the public, without having to worry about parking in front of your home or disrupting your home’s privacy.

Blue Moon Estate Sales is accredited, licensed and insured, specializing in large and small clean outs, inventory assessments, free “soft appraisals”, and online estate sales. The firm also offers traditional on-site, in-home estate sales in neighborhoods without gate restrictions.

Blue Moon also has its own warehouse for smaller consignment sales, allowing home designers, antique dealers and the public to shop for individual items and pickup within 48 hours of purchase.

The holidays should be a time for joy, as well as a time for reflection and resolution. Blue Moon Estate Sales can be your partner in the process.

Contact Nancy Schwartz, Owner | Operator, Blue Moon Estate Sales of Charleston

p: (843) 801-6777 w: bluemoonestatesales.com/Charleston e: nancy@bluemoonestatesales.com