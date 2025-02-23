Life’s Rich Tapestry: March Artist of the Month Bonnie Younginer

Expand Younginer

Bonnie Younginer is an artist working as a weaver, using needle and wet felted cloth as well as fiber collage.

After retiring from a 30-year career in interior design and owning Younginer Group Interior Design, she found weaving. She is self-taught in weaving and needle and wet felting. She strives to interpret the beautiful natural habitat of Seabrook Island and render the scene in fiber, using the wet and needle felt process.

Younginer weaves interruptive tapestries on a large upright tapestry loom and also weaves on a Rigid Heddle loom, allowing the ability to use other weaving techniques not usually done on an upright loom. In a weaving, the weft is almost always a wool yarn while the warp is always done with cotton rug warp. This offers strength and durability to the weaving. At times, she adds embellishments to the work.

Younginer is originally from upstate South Carolina, moving to Columbia in 1975 to attend the University of South Carolina, where she earned her bachelor of interdisciplinary studies degree and added additional courses in studio art. She and her husband Michael moved permanently to Seabrook Island in July 2019. They have been married 40 years and have two grown sons and one granddaughter.

Younginer has pieces hanging elsewhere in the state: Hotel Trundle in Columbia and the Pink Lotus Yoga Center in Lexington. She was selected twice to show at an indie art show called, Crafty Feast in the Midlands of South Carolina. She also has several custom pieces crafted for homes in Columbia.

The artist shows her work at South Carolina Artisans Center in Walterboro, which was designated by South Carolina legislature as the “Official Folk and Art Center,” with every artist selected through a two-stage jury process.

An Artist of Month reception will be held for Bonnie Younginer on Tuesday, March 4, 4:30-6 p.m. at the Seabrook Island Lake House.

Please attend, meet her, and view her beautiful fiber art.