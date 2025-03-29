Lucky Dog: Rye

Expand Provided

I don’t remember much before the metal bars and loud noises, but now that I’m on the other side, I follow the rules because I don’t ever want to go back. It was so loud and hot, and all I could do was curl up in the corner. Luckily, life can change in a moment, and it happened for me the day my special people found me. Freedom was on the horizon, and now I’m in my groove. I got a brother, and I live on a beach! Oh wow. Dog dreams really do come true.

My name is ‘Rye’ most of the time. Sometimes it’s ‘Rye-NO’ and ‘Rye-Bread,’ but mostly just ‘Rye.’ I’m two years old, eager to please, and enjoy all-day cuddles. Chuck-it balls are my top treasure. I charge when that ball flies on the beach; even the seagulls nod respectfully at my dedication. Who knew there was so much joy in a small, round, orange rubber object, and it doesn’t even need a squeaker! The simple things are special.

Something else that is special is my brother, Bulleit. I am a good boy who follows the rules while he is chaos in a fur suit, and he STILL gets treats! He steals my toys, convinces me to get things from the high-up places, and can be a little moody, but he also sleeps next to me while I’m crated, and in exchange, I defend him against ‘Bert,’ the cat. The superintendent of our nest. Oh, the cat… with his look of judgment while silently plotting against us. BUT, luckily, I’m bigger and gassier. Please don’t judge; it’s part of my charm, from two perspectives! HA! Farts are funny, right? Right…?! Trust me, if I stare deep enough into your eyes, I can hypnotize you to agree.

Overall, I’m the happiest dog ever, and my motto is: ‘Don’t worry, wag your tail, life is full of treats.’ But one thing I can’t tolerate is touching my front white socks. Do not. I like my paws, aka socks, to be clean. We all have our things, and that’s mine. Other than that, I’m the goofiest little dog in a big body, eager to please my humans. I do get a little jealous, but only because I love attention so much. Jail time ripples a little PTSD, but thanks to my bestest humans, I’m not only a good boy but also a very lucky dog who never wants to be behind bars again. Thank you, Mom and Dad, from my paw to your hearts.