Meet December Artist of the Month Pam Nelson

Pam Nelson first started expressing her creativity through drawing, dancing and singing as an unconforming young child. This unique point of view didn’t always win favor with teachers, but she concentrated on using her creative spirit later in life in corporate America by “thinking outside of the box” in a career of customer service, advertising and market research.

Upon retiring four years ago from the financial services industry, Nelson and her husband Milum Livesay purchased homes in the Virginia mountains and on Seabrook Island. Immediately, Nelson went to work using her creative talents – she began painting in mixed media acrylics, learning oyster art and hand building with clay.

Here in Seabrook, Nelson has made life-long friends who taught her how to play pickleball, mahjong, canasta and bridge. She feels she’s living her best life here in Seabrook, so the couple recently have made the island their year-round home. In addition to the Seabrook Island Artist Guild, Nelson is a member of the Arts Council of the Shenandoah Valley.

Please plan to attend a reception for Pam Nelson, meet the artist and view her lovely work on Tuesday, December 3 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Seabrook Island Lake House.