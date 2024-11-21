Natural Resources Board appoints Thomas Stowe (Tom) Mullikin, Ph.D., J.D., as director of the SC Department of Natural Resources

Expand The seven-member South Carolina Natural Resources Board has unanimously selected retired Maj. Gen. Thomas S. (Tom) Mullikin, Ph.D., J.D., for appointment to serve as the next director of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

Columbia, S.C. – The seven-member South Carolina Natural Resources Board has unanimously selected retired Maj. Gen. Thomas S. (Tom) Mullikin, Ph.D., J.D., for appointment to serve as the next director of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, pursuant to Section 48-4-60 of the South Carolina Code of Laws. The appointment was made following the announced retirement of Director Robert H. Boyles, Jr. after 32 years of state service, and must be submitted to the South Carolina Senate for confirmation when the General Assembly returns next year. Boyles’ retirement is planned for February 2025.

"Dr. Tom Mullikin is precisely the right person to lead SCDNR after Director Boyles’ retirement,” said Norman Pulliam, chairman of the Natural Resources Board. “He is a seasoned expert on environmental policy, a well-regarded attorney, a college professor and a retired senior military officer. We have accomplished so much under Director Boyles’ leadership, and we are certain that Tom Mullikin is the best person to take the baton and keep building upon that success. The SCDNR Board is excited to work with Dr. Mullikin and continue the important work SCDNR does every day to protect and preserve the natural resources of this great state.”

"The Natural Resources Board has made an excellent choice in selecting Tom Mullikin as the next director of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources," Gov. Henry McMaster said. "I have had the privilege of working closely with Mr. Mullikin on several environmental initiatives, including appointing him as chairman of the highly successful South Carolina Floodwater Commission. His extensive background in environmental law and policy will allow him to bring invaluable expertise to DNR. He has my full support."

Director Robert H. Boyles, Jr. said, "Tom Mullikin will lead our world-class staff to the next level as South Carolina continues to rise as a global leader in natural resources stewardship. I look forward to working together with him to ensure a successful transition."

Mullikin served as chairman of the South Carolina Floodwater Commission, to which he was appointed by Gov. Henry McMaster. He is a seasoned environmental attorney who has studied environmental issues worldwide. In addition, he has a joint appointment as a research professor at the University of South Carolina and Coastal Carolina University’s School of Coastal Environment. An avid outdoorsman, he has logged certified scuba dives in every ocean on Earth and has summited more than 20 mountains including peaks on every continent.

“I am honored to be selected for appointment as director of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and look forward to working with the amazing staff to continue and advance the important work of SCDNR,” Mullikin said. “I thank the board for this incredible opportunity and look forward to earning this position through the Senate confirmation process.”

In addition to his environmental and outdoor experiences, Mullikin is a heavily decorated retired senior military officer having served with the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corps, U.S. Army Reserve, where he was the international legal officer and assistant staff judge advocate attached to an element of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command. Mullikin retired as major general/commander of the S.C. State Guard.

Mullikin is a native of Camden, where he and his wife, Virginia Ann, reside. They have four children and five grandchildren.