Nesting season is underway for coastal birds in South Carolina

Expand The first documented seabird/shorebird nest of the 2025 season in South Carolina: an American oystercatcher nest with a single egg laid in the sand. (Photo: Janet Thibault/SCDNR)

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) wildlife biologist Janet Thibault recently reported the first documented shorebird nest of the season on SCDNR's Crab Bank Seabird Sanctuary in Charleston Harbor. On March 27, 2025, Thibault spotted a single speckled egg laid in a small divot in the sand, which belongs to a pair of American oystercatchers.

“American oystercatchers are one of the first coastal bird species to nest on South Carolina beaches and Crab Bank provides perfect habitat for them,” Thibault said.

Ranging in size from the large brown pelican to the small, cardinal-sized Wilson’s plover, roughly a dozen shorebird and seabird species nest on South Carolina’s beaches and coastal islands. Seabirds nest in large, bustling colonies that can number tens of thousands of birds, while shorebirds are solitary nesters.

The nesting season spans from mid-spring, and for some species such as the brown pelican, into mid-autumn. Coastal birds need safe, undisturbed spaces to successfully nest and raise their chicks, so each year SCDNR biologists use posts and signage to rope off suitable nesting habitat. Nearly all shorebird species along the Atlantic coast are declining (with many having lost more than 50% of their population over the last three decades), making such protections necessary to their survival.

SCDNR manages several Seabird Sanctuaries, ephemeral islands along the coast that include Crab Bank, Deveaux Bank and Bird Key-Stono. These properties are home to large nesting colonies of seabirds such as brown pelicans, black skimmers, and royal terns and are important migratory shorebird stopover sites. These islands are closed to all access from March 15 to October 15 of each year, including, for the first time, the entirety of Deveaux Bank.

Other SCDNR-owned barrier islands have regulations in place to protect beach nesting-wildlife, including sea turtles. Regulations are available online here.

SCDNR urges beach goers to help birds have a successful nesting season by following these tips when visiting the coast:

Follow local regulations, including pet ordinances and temporary closures. Different beaches have varied seasonal regulations to protect nesting shorebirds and seabirds. Know the rules before your visit.

Leave dogs at home or, where allowed, keep them on a short leash. Coastal birds perceive all canines as predators. Even the presence of well-behaved dogs can stress nesting parents and cause them to flee.

Stay away from roped-off nesting areas. When parents are forced to fly off their nest, they are leaving eggs and chicks vulnerable to the heat of summer and mammalian and avian predators.

Leave only footprints. Remove personal items, trash and food scraps that you bring with you to avoid attracting predators such as raccoons or laughing gulls.