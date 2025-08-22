Newly Named Fleming Open at Seabrook Island Set for Oct. 1–5, 2025

The prestigious Alan Fleming Open Clay Court Championship returns this fall under a new name — the Fleming Open at Seabrook Island — while maintaining its long-standing recognition as the South Carolina Adult Tennis Tournament of the Year.

Now in its 41st year, this USTA National Level 3/ITF event features men’s and women’s singles and doubles in age categories 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 and 80, alongside a USTA National Level 1/ITF mixed doubles competition for ages 40 through 80.

Hosted at the Seabrook Island Racquet Club, the tournament attracts more than 400 players from across the United States and abroad, drawn by the club’s exceptional facilities and renowned Southern hospitality.

Expand Seabrook Island Photography Club Women's 30 Doubles Winners - Hannah Blatt and Ryan Reichel and Finalists - Arden Reynolds and Laura Ferreira (Credit: Jeffery J. Davis)

Tournament Director Laura Ferreira, director of racquet sports at the Seabrook Island Club, and Committee Chairman Mary Anne Rayfield lead a dedicated planning committee and a large team of volunteers who work to create a fun and well-organized tournament.

“The Fleming Open is a highlight of our year,” Ferreira said. “Our team takes great pride in fostering an atmosphere that keeps players coming back year after year.”

Registration is now open, and participants are encouraged to sign up promptly, as last year’s event sold out. The registration deadline is Sept. 15. The $160 entry fee covers participation in up to two events, a commemorative tournament pullover, and admission to the popular Friday evening oceanfront event featuring cocktails, dinner and live music.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at various contribution levels, each offering distinctive benefits. Interested supporters can download the sponsorship brochure at flemingopen.net. Completed applications are due by Aug. 31, 2025.

As part of its tradition of giving back, the Fleming Open has once again selected a local charity as its beneficiary. This year’s recipient is Blessing Basket, an outreach program of the Sea Islands Hunger Awareness Foundation. The program provides fresh produce, meats, eggs, bread and other nourishing groceries to residents in need on Johns and Wadmalaw islands. Serving about 300 households each month, Blessing Basket dedicates 97% of donations directly to food distribution.

For more information on the tournament, volunteer opportunities, sponsorship or how to support Blessing Basket, visit flemingopen.net.

Whether as a player, sponsor, volunteer or spectator, you are invited to be part of the 41st Annual Fleming Open — a celebration of tennis, community spirit and philanthropy. Spectator admission is free, and all are welcome.