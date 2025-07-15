Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach in Urgent Need of Hygiene Items for Neighbors in Need

Expand Hygiene Products Needed! (Real Estate Flyer) - 2

Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach is currently in urgent need of hygiene items at both of its locations on Johns Island and downtown Charleston (Neighborhood House).

These basic items are essential for the dignity, health, and well-being of the individuals and families the organization serves every day.

Items in need include:

● Toothbrushes and toothpaste

● Deodorant

● Bar soap or body wash

● Shampoo and conditioner

● Feminine hygiene products

● Hand sanitizer

● Razors and shaving cream

● Hairbrushes and combs

These items may seem small, but they make a huge difference in the lives of neighbors who are struggling to meet their basic needs.

If you, your organization, or your neighborhood group is interested in hosting a hygiene drive or donating supplies, contact Marnie Bonn at marnie.bonn@olmoutreach.org or call 843-805-8064 x115. Donations can be dropped off at either of their locations:

● Johns Island Campus: 1684 Brownswood Road

● Neighborhood House: 77 America Street, Downtown Charleston