Overland South Returns for a Thrilling Fall Adventure

Overland South, South Carolina’s premier overlanding, camping, and off-roading event, is back for its third edition this fall, from October 10-13th, 2024. Held every spring and fall at the stunning 6,000-acre Woodlands Nature Reserve, this family-friendly event welcomes campers and outdoor enthusiasts alike for a weekend of exploration and fun.

Attendees will set up camp around a scenic lake in everything from camper vans, 4x4s with rooftop tents, adventure bikes, RVs, or even good old traditional tents. The sprawling Woodlands Nature Reserve, located near Charleston, SC, boasts multiple lakes and miles of trails and dirt roads perfect for exploration and off-road experiences. Vehicle types are restricted to any eligible for licensing in SC (sorry, no ATVs/UTVs/offroad-only dirt bikes) or any electric mobility device (OneWheels, eBikes, electric dirt bikes, golf carts, etc). But a 4x4 is not needed to have a great weekend. Whether participants are seasoned overlanders or new to the outdoor scene, there is something for everyone.

The weekend promises a wide array of activities for all ages and interests, including:

Sheepdog herding demonstration

Blackwater swamp eBike tours

Laser skeet shooting

Mushroom foraging excursions

Falconry seminar

Blacksmith metal forging demonstration

Fossil talk and Kids’ fossil hunt

Off-roading workshops

Geocache scavenger hunt

Night vision demonstration

Army National Guard vehicle display

Ham Radio demonstration

Raffles with exciting prizes

A highlight of the event is the expanded 4x4 Challenge Course, where both drivers and spectators can enjoy hours of entertainment. The challenge course grows in length and complexity each year and offers a fun and exciting way to test off-road driving skills, but driving is not a requirement to fully enjoy this event.

“Overland South is more than just an off-road event,” said Mandi Hart, the Event Director. “It’s an opportunity for families and outdoor enthusiasts to spend time in nature, learn new skills, meet like-minded people, and create lifelong memories. Whether you’re driving a 4x4 or just pitching a tent by the lake, we want everyone to feel welcome and have a great time.”

With adventure at every turn and activities for all interests, Overland South promises to deliver a unique and unforgettable experience for all who attend. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors in one of South Carolina’s most beautiful nature reserves.

Event Details:

Dates: October 10-13th, 2024

Location: Woodlands Nature Reserve, Charleston, SC

Tickets: Available at www.OverlandSouth.com

For more information about Overland South, visit www.OverlandSouth.com or follow on social media at overlandsouth on Facebook or @overland.south on Instagram.