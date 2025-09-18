PageTurners to Host Special Event Featuring Greta Morgan

Expand Forum Team 1920x1080 - Greta Morgan

What began as a handful of avid readers with a dream — to bring authors to Seabrook Island to share how they create their stories, characters and messages — has grown into the group now known as PageTurners. In a community rich with golf, racquet sports, beaches and dining, PageTurners offers something different: opportunities for Seabrook Islanders who love literature and conversation to come together, broaden their horizons and connect through the written word.

Since its founding earlier this year, PageTurners has hosted two author events that sparked lively, thought-provoking discussion. The first featured Michael DeWitt, author of The Fall of the House of Murdoch (yes, that Murdoch), which drew more than 200 attendees. The next welcomed Roger Jones, whose book The Final Victory: Shattered Bodies, Broken Dreams, The Race to Win Back Hope offered a glimpse into the world of competitive dragon boat racing. Attendees praised the events as “engaging” and “well organized,” noting the thoughtful touches — from book-themed centerpieces to meals provided in partnership with the Seabrook Island Club.

PageTurners is a proud recipient of a 2025 grant from the Town of Seabrook Island Community Grant Program. Established in 2021, the grant program funds projects that promote wellness, cultural awareness and community connection. PageTurners is honored to be part of this vision and grateful for the mayor and Town Council’s support in bringing another enriching event to the island.

Expand Michael DeWitt (l), and Autumn Phillips (r), Editor-At-Large for the Post & Courier

With the help of this grant to cover speaker expenses, PageTurners will host its third and final event of 2025 on Oct. 14, welcoming acclaimed singer, songwriter and debut author Greta Morgan for a special evening centered on her memoir The Lost Voice. The book chronicles her deeply personal journey after a rare neurological disorder took away her singing voice, forcing a profound shift in identity. What began as a devastating loss became a powerful transformation. In a recent Forbes interview, Morgan asked: “What can I say with this voice that I couldn’t say with my other voice?” Her program will combine storytelling, music and reflection in a moving exploration of resilience, reinvention and the power of voice in all its forms.

Event details:

Registration is managed through the Seabrook Island Club’s member portal. Nonmembers are also welcome, space permitting, by emailing PageTurners at seabrookpageturners@gmail.com.