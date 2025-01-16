Prepare for Rain and Below Normal Temperatures Next Week

The National Weather Service (NWS) is tracking a potential wintry weather event for Charleston County, which could appear in their upcoming seven-day forecast for the area. NWS has not yet issued a winter storm watch, warning, or advisory for Charleston County.

Additional details below:

A very cold air mass is expected, as indicated by the Climate Prediction Center, which has highlighted the area with a high probability of below normal temperatures.

There is growing confidence that a storm system will bring widespread precipitation to the region during the middle part of next week.

At this stage, it is too early to determine details such as precipitation types, amounts, timing, or specific impacted areas.

Safety precautions and preparations:

Wear Warm Clothing: Dress in layers and utilize accessories such as gloves and scarves to protect exposed skin.

Protect Pets: Bring pets indoors and provide warm clothing for your pet if going for a walk.

Prepare Home: Insulate outdoor pipes, and let indoor faucets drip to prevent freezing. Seal Draft windows and doors to keep heat in. Check your heating system and replace filters if needed.

Protect Plants: Move potted plants inside or cover them to protect from the cold.

Stay Informed: Continue to monitor trusted media outlets and local weather channels for updates and additional resources.

