Redfish and Trout Biting Strong as Weather Cools

Fall has arrived with cooler weather and shorter days. But don’t put your boat away yet — we’re about to experience some of the best fishing of the year. Fishermen can still find success with live bait, but artificial lures should become increasingly effective. Make some time to get out on the water — you won’t regret it.

Redfish have been aggressively feeding on cut and live bait fished on the bottom. Menhaden and mullet are abundant and easy to net. Try rigging bait on a 3/0 circle hook paired with a Carolina rig. This setup works well under docks as well as on the flats. Just set the rod in the holder and wait for the reel to hum — the fish will hook themselves.

Artificial lures are also producing for trout, and the traditional paddle-tail design has been especially effective. A 1/4-ounce jighead tied with a loop knot will give the lure extra action. Vary your retrieve speed as you prospect for fish. To make your lure even more appealing, tip the hook with a piece of shrimp — frozen or live — to create a scent trail that’s hard for trout to resist.

Even as artificials heat up, keep tossing popping corks. Mud minnows, live shrimp and artificial shrimp have all been working well when suspended 18 to 24 inches below the cork. Redfish and trout alike are hitting these baits as they drift along in the water column. Corks are most effective when fished along grassy banks at mid and high tide.

See you on the water!

For the past 16 years, Capt. Geoff Bennett has operated Charleston Charter Fishing, providing light-tackle fishing charters. Clients can choose from a full menu of options with trips tailored to their preferences. USCG licensed and insured, Capt. Bennett is committed to offering a safe and enjoyable charter for anglers of all ages and skill levels. For more information, call Capt. Bennett at 843-324-3332, visit www.charlestoncharterfishing.com, or email captain@charlestoncharterfishing.com.