Redfish, Trout, and Sharks: What’s Biting Now

What a perfect time to be fishing! With our waters now full of bait, the fish are eating heartily. Almost all the summer seasonal species have arrived and, when combined with our traditional game fish, provide a wide range of options for anglers. If your fishing season hasn’t yet begun, there’s no better time to get going.

Redfish have been making quick work of any well-placed bait. Be sure to bring along your cast net and try catching some finger mullet or the soon-to-be-arriving menhaden. We’ve had the most luck around rock walls, docks and other structures while fishing live bait on a Carolina rig. Make sure to use a weight heavy enough to hold the bait stationary; otherwise, your rig will drift along the bottom until it snags.

It’s that time of year for topwater trout action at first light! Heddon’s Super Spook Jr. in their silver mullet color works great, but my favorite is the chartreuse and black. Vary your retrieve as you work these lures back to the boat. This is a lure you need to reel tight to the fish before raising your rod tip—good luck with that as a violent boil erupts around your lure! Once the topwater bite slows, suspended twitch bait lures can keep the action going a little longer.

Sharks are back, and several species—like bonnetheads, sharpnose and blacktips—are already prevalent. You'll start to see shark fins slicing through the water as they seek out food in skinny water and forage along drop-offs in the inlets and harbor. Chunks of cut bait, blue crab and live shrimp all work well on these predators. I favor 7/0 circle hooks and just leave the rods in the holders. Shark fishing can be a great way to get young anglers involved, as sharks are usually cooperative and put up a great fight.

