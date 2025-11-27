Roseate Group of Wells Fargo Advisors among 100 teams across U.S. to make Forbes’ 2025 Top Wealth Management Teams: Private Wealth ranking

Roseate Group of Wells Fargo Advisors has been recognized on the 2025 Top Wealth Management Teams: Private Wealth list by Forbes. Of more than 12,000 nominations, they were one of 100 teams to make the list. Roseate Group is the only team from South Carolina on the 2024 and 2025 rankings.

“It is so gratifying to have our Charleston-based Roseate Group recognized on Forbes’ national ranking alongside teams from New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Houston.” said Robert Vingi, Private Wealth Senior Financial Advisor and Partner. “My partners and I are deeply grateful to our clients and our team.”

Roseate Group is a Charleston-based investment planning firm working with high-net-worth families, entrepreneurs, and retirees nationwide. Led by advisors Robert Vingi, Wendy Brewer, David McCallum, Aaron Barber, and Howard Edwards, they oversee more than $3 billion in client assets as of January 1, 2025.