SCDNR Engages with Congressional Delegation and White House to Advance Conservation and Federal Support

Expand Congressman James Clyburn, SCDNR Director Thomas Mullikin, Chief of Staff Shannon Bobertz, Colonel Chisolm Frampton, and Deputy Director of Marine Resources Division Blaik Keppler during a recent visit to Washington, D.C.

Columbia, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) recently met with every member of South Carolina’s Congressional Delegation on Capitol Hill to advocate for continued federal support for the agency’s conservation mission. These conversations, along with recent engagement with the White House Council on Environmental Quality, reflect SCDNR’s commitment to working closely with federal partners to advance shared priorities for South Carolina’s natural resources.

Approximately 23% of SCDNR’s annual budget is supported by federal funding, which is essential for sustaining core programs related to natural resource management, habitat protection, marine and wildlife research, and public access to outdoor recreation.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with our delegation and White House partners,” said Director Thomas Mullikin. “Their support is essential for advancing long-term conservation objectives across South Carolina."