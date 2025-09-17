Sea Island Habitat for Humanity to Host Annual Pickleball Tournament Oct. 4

Sea Island Habitat for Humanity will host its Annual Pickleball Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kiawah River, 2515 Mullet Hall Road, Johns Island.

Teams of two can register for $250, with all proceeds supporting Sea Island Habitat for Humanity’s mission to build safe, affordable homes and provide critical home repairs for families in need across the sea islands. Registration includes a full day of competition, community fun, food from Chicken Fats and beverages from Low Tide Brewing.

Spots are limited, and demand is high, so organizers encourage players to register soon. Register at www.seaislandhabitat.org/ pickleball.

Sea Island Habitat for Humanity builds six to eight new houses each year and completes more than 100 critical home repairs, thanks to the generosity and support generated by community events like this one.