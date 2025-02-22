Seabrook Island Garden Club’s Open House Celebrates Butterflies and Blossoms

Expand Credit: Susan McLaughlin and Doug Boudinot

The Seabrook Island Garden Club hosted its annual open house on Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Lake House, Live Oak Hall. This year’s theme, “Butterflies & Blossoms,” honored the Garden Club’s newly established monarch butterfly waystation at the Seabrook Island Property Owners Association (SIPOA) community gardens.

Last summer, under the leadership of Julie Minch, a group planted a butterfly habitat designed to attract and assist monarch butterflies on their migration journey. Thanks to this initiative, Seabrook is now part of a nationwide network of communities that provide feeding and resting spots for these butterflies, helping sustain their migration. It was only fitting that this year’s open house featured butterflies and the beautiful flowers that attract them to the community.

The open house is a Garden Club tradition and one of the events that make Seabrook a truly special place to live. All Seabrook residents were invited to attend. This year, even more attendees enjoyed a variety of hot and cold hors d’oeuvres, mini desserts, and a festive punch. The evening concluded with a raffle featuring items donated by local businesses, area artists, and club members. Proceeds from the raffle and other Garden Club activities support scholarships and several local community charities. More than $2,000 in raffle proceeds from this event will be donated to various philanthropies.

A much-deserved thank you goes to Victoria Fehr, who has chaired the open house for the past several years. “I wish to thank all my hardworking committee members, those who donated raffle items, and all the members of the Garden Club who helped make this year’s event the most successful one ever,” Fehr said.

The Garden Club meets on the second Friday of each month at the Oyster Catcher Community Center at 9:30 a.m. Meetings feature guest speakers on topics related to gardening in a coastal environment. In addition to educational events, the club sponsors trips to local areas of interest, hands-on workshops, and opportunities to meet and socialize with fellow gardeners on the island. Membership opens in August and costs $25. Anyone interested in joining the Seabrook Island Garden Club for the 2025-26 year can find information at sigardenclub.blogspot.com.

All photos credited to Susan McLaughlin and Doug Boudinot