Seabrook Island Natural History Group resumes spring programs

Expand Dr. Butler (Provided)

History weaves its way through the spring series of Evening Programs to be offered by the Seabrook Island Natural History Group (SINHG).

The series returns on February 13 with “South Carolina and the Revolutionary War,” rescheduled from its earlier cancelled date in November (Members and guests who registered for the cancelled November program do not need to re-register.) Rick Wise of the South Carolina Battlefield Preservation Trust will explore South Carolina’s crucial role in paving the way to victory at Yorktown.

On March 13, historian Lee Glover will detail the people and history of his native Johns Island, the largest of South Carolina’s barrier islands and an early settlement site for both indigenous people and European colonists. Glover is the author of “Field Trip: My Years on a Johns Island Farm.”

The spring series will conclude on April 10 with Charleston County archivist Dr. Nic Butler’s program on the history of Seabrook Island itself. Butler is the creator and presenter of the Charleston County Library’s “Charleston Time Machine” podcast, exploring Lowcountry history and culture.

All Evening Programs are offered at 7 p.m. in the Live Oak room at Lake House. There is a $5 charge for non-SINHG members. Registration for all programs is available at sinhg.org/events-page.