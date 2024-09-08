September Signals Prime Inshore Fishing for Anglers

Expand Krissy Engel from Minneapolis, Minnesota holding a redfish (Credit: Capt. Bennett)

With ideal conditions in place, anglers can expect inshore fishing to really pick up in September. The combination of abundant bait, cooler water temperatures, and less traffic on the water should make for excellent fishing. While many will turn their focus to hunting and football, fishermen who save some time for casting a line will be well rewarded.

During this time of year, redfish will increasingly take artificial baits. Plastic lures that mimic the baitfish in our waters are very effective. Z-Man’s 3 ¾-inch StreakZ in smoky shad is a great choice. I pair this lure with a 1/8-ounce jighead, but conditions may call for a heavier weight. Be sure to vary your retrieve rate as you fish a spot; sometimes just slowing down or speeding up the pace of the lure can trigger a bite.

Even with artificials becoming more effective, don’t forget to keep throwing those popping corks. Mud minnows, live shrimp, and artificial shrimp have been working well when suspended about 18 to 24 inches below the cork. Trout and redfish alike will strike these baits as they pass by suspended in the water column. Corks have been working best when fished over shell rake and along grassy banks at mid- and high tide.

It’s not uncommon to catch bull redfish (36 inches plus) during the summer at the jetties or nearshore reefs. During the fall, these big fish move into the harbor and inlets as they track down large mullet and menhaden. Rods rigged for these fish should have heavy-test braided line connected to a 50- to 60-pound leader and 7/0 circle hooks. Fresh chunks of mullet, menhaden, or smaller fish are effective baits. Target spots where there are marked changes in depth and wait for your rod to bend!

See you on the water!

Since 2009, Capt. Geoff Bennett has operated Charleston Charter Fishing providing light tackle charters. Clients choose from a full menu of artificial and live bait fishing options with charters tailored to their desires. USCG licensed and insured, Capt. Bennett is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable charter to anglers of all skill levels and ages. For more information, call Capt. Bennett at 843-324-3332, visit his website at charlestoncharterfishing.com or email him at captain@charlestoncharterfishing.com.