Severe Risk Continues For the Pee Dee and Lowcountry

The expected line of thunderstorms is progressing across South Carolina only a little ahead of the expected timing from Tuesday.

Here's the latest weather radar loop from the RadarScope mobile app.

The area ahead of the line of storms remains in a level 3/5 'enhanced' risk area. The primary concern remains locally damaging straight-line wind and isolated tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center's Severe Weather Outlook for today, zoomed in on SC.

Storms are moving quickly eastward and should all be offshore by around 2 p.m. The winds aloft turned out to be not quite as strong as expected on Tuesday, but there still is a significant risk for damaging winds ahead of and with the thunderstorms.

Once the storms move through, you get a brief break from the wind, but the wind will increase again later today in the wake of a cold front moving through, with wind gusts peaking in the 35-40 mph range. It will remain blustery tonight and Thursday, but the wind will get kicked down a notch during this time.

Remain alert for warnings and be ready to move to shelter quickly if the storms haven't moved through your area yet, or if they're overhead.