Severe Storm And Flash Flood Risk This Afternoon And Evening

An upper-level disturbance will move into the region this afternoon, while a seasonably hot air mass and thick humidity are in place. This is a recipe for widespread thunderstorm coverage and a risk for isolated severe storms. We also have a risk for isolated flash flooding from prolonged thunderstorm downpours.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has most of the state in a level 1 or 2 of 5 risk area for severe storms through this evening.

The only significant severe storm hazard is for locally damaging winds. The large hail and tornado risks are approximately zero, but we have to 'never say never' when you're dealing with a severe thunderstorm.

The air mass over South Carolina is even more juicy than usual, with tropical levels of moisture in place, especially over the I-20 Corridor and Coastal Plain. Additionally, storms will move more slowly than usual, and some areas may experience training thunderstorms. We also have a risk of isolated flash flooding. The Weather Prediction Center's Excessive Rainfall Outlook indicates a level 1 or 2 risk for enough rain to cause flash flooding over nearly all of the Palmetto State.

Be prepared to move indoors as thunderstorms approach this afternoon, and check the weather radar before traveling; consider delaying travel until any intense storms along your route have passed.

We can expect a repeat of the heavy, gusty thunderstorms on Thursday. SPC's outlook for the day has virtually the entire state in a risk area, with most of the state at level 2 of 5.

Once again, the primary risk will be for locally damaging wind. There will also be a risk for isolated flash flooding again.