Severe Storms Update

The concern continues for severe thunderstorms across South Carolina today and tonight. The disturbance responsible for the storms we'll see is affecting Georgia and Alabama as of midday, with parts of the Lowcountry seeing non-severe storms and showers.

With the sun out over most of the state, it's heating up, and the atmosphere is becoming unstable, so there will be plenty of fuel for storms into this evening. The setup favors locally damaging wind with the storms. We still can't rule out an isolated tornado or two, though the tornado risk through tonight now looks lower than it did before. It wasn't all that high to begin with.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) still has nearly the entire state in a level 2 of 5 risk area for today and tonight.

Most of the state will see a 1-2 punch of storms, one along a weak warm front lifting northward this afternoon, then a second batch of storms moving through as a cold front approaches tonight.

The cold front will push in late tonight and early Tuesday and will serve to trigger thunderstorms again, mainly during the afternoon and evening. However, the risk of damaging storms will be lower, and SPC has only a level 1 risk area for us, which only covers a little over half the state.

Isolated damaging wind is the only concern for Tuesday's storms. After that, Wednesday looks mostly storm-free, with spotty afternoon storms from our front confined to the I-20 Corridor and south. Storms will become more widespread later in the week, but the setup looks like one for typical summertime diurnal storms, with the severe storm risk remaining low.

