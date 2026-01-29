Snowstorm This Weekend

Key Points:

A snowstorm is likely to affect South Carolina Friday night through Saturday night. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire state.

Many areas may see light rain at the onset, and parts of the Coastal Plain may see up to a few hours of sleet and freezing rain. However, the risk for power outages will be low because significant ice buildup is unlikely, and the snow will be dry and fluffy.

Snow will start Friday evening in the Upstate and spread over the state through the night, reaching I-20 by around midnight and the Lowcountry around daybreak.

There remains uncertainty about how much snow will fall. However, the Catawba Region, the Pee Dee, and perhaps the Grand Strand will likely see the heaviest snowfall.

Snow will taper off from west to east on Sunday, ending by daybreak in the Upstate and by midday along the Grand Strand.

Winds will increase during the storm with peak gusts of 35-40 mph along the coast and around 30 mph elsewhere on Sunday. The wind will cause blowing and drifting snow where we see a substantial accumulation. The winds will also drive wind chills down to the single digits and teens over most of the state on Saturday through Sunday.

Roads will become slippery for a few days where substantial snow falls because it will remain cold behind the storm, resulting in slow daytime melting and nighttime refreezing. The extent and duration of potential travel problems are uncertain; it will depend on how much snow falls.

It's gonna snow this weekend, y'all, with impacts from the storm lingering into early next week. The only questions are how much, and who gets the heaviest.

In the meantime:

A moisture-starved front in the area through tonight brings us some high clouds, but no rain or snow. Probably would have been snow with a better supply of moisture.

Clouds will increase on Friday into Friday night ahead of the approaching storm. Highs on Friday will range from the low 40s in the Upstate to the upper 50s in the far south.

Uncertainty remains in the forecast, but there is more confidence than before. We can provide you with an accumulation forecast now; here's what the National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for:

The current questions are about where the heaviest snow falls and how much we all see. The heaviest snow may fall over tomato-and-vinegar country instead of here, though it's most likely that some of the heavy snow will affect the northern part of the state. The greatest uncertainty for snow amounts is over the Grand Strand and lower Pee Dee region; the ceiling is pretty high there, but the most likely scenario is relatively low. I just did a quick check before sending this out; it looks like the NWS is in the process of increasing the forecast snow for the Pee Dee region, so don't be surprised to see the forecast for that area being bumped up.

Storms like these sometimes cause oddities, such as a large difference in snowfall over a relatively short distance, due to small bands of heavy snow that often form. Don't be surprised if what falls in your backyard varies a lot from what a buddy of yours 15 miles away sees.

The primary impact will be slippery travel, since it's going to be mainly dry, fluffy snow (parts of the coastal Plain might see a brief period of freezing rain that would make elevated roads slick like a muddy pig). Snow-covered roads will be a problem Saturday through Monday morning, and it's going to remain cold behind this storm, so the roads could remain slick for a while. How hard it will become to get around and how long the roads remain bad will depend on how much snow falls. If you're in an area that could see over three inches, start planning to avoid travel from Saturday through at least Monday. Areas to the south are likely to see lower impacts, but travel will be hazardous at least through Saturday and Sunday morning.

Bundle up if you go out to play in the snow or if you must be out for work or an emergency; this is among the coldest snow events we've seen. The frigid winds will bring a bite, so layer up! Do check your pipes if you didn't before the last storm to ensure that they're properly insulated, because it will be at least as cold behind this storm as it was after the last one.

What else can you do now? Check out SCEMD's SC Winter Weather Guide and ready.gov for tips, and go from there.