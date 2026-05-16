South Carolina Red Snapper Season will open for an expanded season this Summer

Expand Red snapper being released with descending device

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is encouraging saltwater anglers to get ready for 2026 recreational Atlantic red snapper fishing following approval from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for a new state-based recreational data collection pilot program.

The season will run from July 1 through August 31, 2026, giving anglers significantly more opportunity to target one of the region’s most popular offshore species. The program is part of a cooperative regional effort between South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida aimed at improving recreational fishing data and expanding future access to the fishery.

“This is an exciting opportunity for South Carolina anglers and an important step toward improving access to the red snapper fishery,” said Dr. Tom Mullikin, SCDNR Director.

The Exempted Fishing Permit (EFP) allows SCDNR and recreational anglers to work together to collect more accurate information on red snapper harvest and release activity. Better data will help fisheries managers make informed decisions while supporting responsible fishing opportunities in the South Atlantic region.

To participate in the 2026 season, anglers must:

Possess a valid South Carolina saltwater recreational fishing license

Obtain a free Red Snapper Harvest Permit through GoOutdoors South Carolina- available on or after June 16, 2026

Report trip and harvest information using the VESL app

Have a descending device rigged and ready for use while fishing

The recreational harvest limit for the season is one fish per person per day with a minimum size limit of 20 inches total length.

A key component of the program is the use of the VESL app, which allows anglers to report trip and harvest information in real time. Development and implementation of the reporting platform for South Carolina, Georgia, and North Carolina was funded by Yamaha Rightwaters, the conservation and sustainability initiative of Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “By supporting real-time reporting and state-led management approaches, Yamaha Rightwaters can help improved sustainable fishing opportunities for anglers across the South Atlantic” said Joshua Grier, Sustainability Program Manager, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit.

“South Carolina anglers play a critical role in the success of this program,” said Amy Dukes, SCDNR Regional Fisheries Manager. “The information collected through angler participation and reporting will help improve fisheries management and shape future recreational fishing opportunities for red snapper.”

More information about permits, reporting requirements, and season details is available at https://dnr.sc.gov/redsnapper/ .