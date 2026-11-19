South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond has announced the 2026 Angels, recognizing 10 charitable organizations across the state for their service to local communities and responsible use of charitable resources.

Among this year's honorees are three Lowcountry organizations: Backpack Buddies Seabrook Island, Patriot Housing Project (doing business as Tri-County Veterans Support Network) in Summerville and Sandalwood Community Food Pantry in Hilton Head.

Hammond honored the organizations during a ceremony at the Edgar Brown Building on the State House grounds in Columbia, where representatives received certificates recognizing their work.

"For nearly three decades, our Angels program has celebrated the remarkable work of charitable organizations throughout South Carolina," Hammond said. "Every year, I am reminded of the generosity, dedication, and compassion that strengthen our communities. These organizations are making a meaningful difference in the lives of South Carolinians, and it is a privilege to recognize their service and commitment to those in need."

Since 1998, the Secretary of State's Office has recognized Angel charities during the holiday season to highlight organizations that demonstrate a commitment to their charitable missions while making responsible use of donations.

2026 Angel Charities

The 2026 Angels, listed alphabetically with the percentage of their total expenditures devoted to charitable programs, are:

Backpack Buddies Seabrook Island — Seabrook Island — 90.5%

— Seabrook Island — 90.5% Camp Canaan — Rock Hill — 90.9%

— Rock Hill — 90.9% Chattooga Conservancy Inc. — Mountain Rest — 80.9%

— Mountain Rest — 80.9% Equine Rescue of Aiken — Aiken — 87.7%

— Aiken — 87.7% Freshwater Coast Community Foundation — Abbeville — 99.6%

— Abbeville — 99.6% Helping Florence Flourish — Florence — 89.8%

— Florence — 89.8% Midlands Special Needs Foundation — Lexington — 96.7%

— Lexington — 96.7% Patriot Housing Project, doing business as Tri-County Veterans Support Network — Summerville — 95.2%

— Summerville — 95.2% Samaritan Health Clinic of Pickens County — Easley — 89.3%

— Easley — 89.3% Sandalwood Community Food Pantry — Hilton Head — 88.2%

How Angel Charities Are Selected

Angel charities are selected through a review of annual financial reports submitted to the Secretary of State's Office and nominations from the public.

To qualify, organizations must devote at least 80% of their total expenditures to charitable programs, have operated for at least three years, effectively use volunteer services and maintain a significant presence in South Carolina.

Organizations must also avoid heavy reliance on government grants and comply with the South Carolina Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act.

For comparison, the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance recommends that charities spend at least 65% of their total expenses on charitable programs.

Each organization can receive the Angel designation only once, allowing the Secretary of State's Office to recognize different charities each year.

"The Angels recognized today represent just a small portion of the many charitable organizations doing outstanding work throughout South Carolina," Hammond said. "By recognizing different organizations each year, we hope to highlight the many ways nonprofits serve our communities and encourage South Carolinians to support causes that are meaningful to them. Whether through financial contributions, volunteer service, or other acts of generosity, I encourage everyone to give from the heart, but please give smart."

Tips for Charitable Giving

Hammond also encouraged South Carolinians to research charitable organizations before donating during the holiday season.

Residents can use Give Smart SC, the Secretary of State's free mobile app, to determine whether a charity is properly registered to solicit contributions in South Carolina.

The app and the state's online Charities Search tool also provide financial information about charitable organizations, including total revenue, program expenses, fundraising costs and the percentage of expenses devoted to charitable programs.

Anyone with concerns about a charitable organization, professional fundraiser or nonprofit raffle can file a confidential complaint through the Give Smart SC app or the state's online Charitable Solicitation Complaint Form.

For more information, visit the South Carolina Secretary of State's website.