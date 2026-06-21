Spoleto Festival USA Concludes a Remarkable 2026 Season

Spoleto Festival USA's 2026 season, held May 22-June 7, celebrated a landmark year. Expansive in vision and electric in execution, the festival unfolded across 12 venues throughout Charleston, featuring 116 performances spanning 26 genres, from world-premiere opera and contemporary dance to jazz, folk, bluegrass and documentary film.

This year's program featured 28 sold-out performances, four world premieres and two U.S. premieres brought to life by 445 artists representing 40 states and 10 countries. Beyond the ticketed stage, the festival reached deep into the community through 13 free public programs, engaged more than 1,275 students through education initiatives and partnered with 27 local organizations.

This year also saw the festival extend beyond theater walls, with activations stretching from Charleston International Airport to projections and pop-up performances throughout the King Street corridor, as well as a presence at the Charleston Visitor Center that welcomed guests into the world of Spoleto from the moment they arrived.

With a social media reach in the millions and media coverage reaching more than 1.2 billion readers worldwide, the 2026 season affirmed Spoleto's place not only as a cornerstone of American performing arts, but as a living, breathing part of the city it calls home.

“The 2026 Festival was both a creative triumph and a strong financial success, reflecting the extraordinary energy and support of our community,” said Spoleto Festival USA General Director and CEO Dr. Mena Mark Hanna. “As we conclude another remarkable season, we are deeply grateful to the artists, audiences, donors, sponsors, volunteers and community partners who make Spoleto Festival USA possible. For 17 days, Charleston became a gathering place for extraordinary creativity, meaningful connection and unforgettable artistic experiences. We look forward to welcoming audiences back in 2027 for our 50th anniversary season.”

The 2026 festival was shaped in part by the national commemoration of America's 250th anniversary, with several signature programs exploring the country's history, culture and evolving identity.

Among the season's highlights was the sold-out performance of The Fiddle and the Drum at the Charleston Gaillard Center, featuring acclaimed soprano Renée Fleming and banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck in a celebration of American musical traditions. Audiences also filled the house for the sold-out An Evening with Ken Burns, presented by Bank of America, where the celebrated filmmaker offered insights into the stories and people that have shaped the United States.

The festival also premiered George + George, a new play by Denis O'Hare and Lisa Peterson that delighted audiences with its inventive blend of comedy and theatrical imagination. Together, these landmark events reflected the festival's role as a forum for both artistic excellence and meaningful cultural conversation.

Among the season's most celebrated productions was the U.S. premiere of Mary, Queen of Scots by Scottish Ballet, which completed a triumphant run at the Charleston Gaillard Center and earned standing ovations at every performance. Audiences also embraced the festival's original opera productions, including Gian Carlo Menotti's The Old Maid and the Thief and the U.S. premiere of Circa's reimagining of Dido and Aeneas, featuring the Festival Orchestra and Chorus.

Dance and theater remained cornerstones of the festival. Dance highlights included a centennial celebration by the Martha Graham Dance Company and the return of tap artist Ayodele Casel with The Remix. Theater audiences were captivated by the world premiere of George + George, while acclaimed performances of All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain and the family-friendly productions Dead as a Dodo and Alvin Sputnik: Deep Sea Explorer further showcased the festival's commitment to bold storytelling.

Music was at the heart of the 2026 season. The Bank of America Chamber Music Series continued its long-standing legacy as one of the festival's most enduring traditions, presenting 11 programs over 17 days and featuring 25 world-class musicians. Curated and hosted by Paul Wiancko, the Charles E. and Andrea L. Volpe Director of Chamber Music, the series reflected his genre-defying artistry and shaped a dynamic musical journey spanning eras, styles and voices. The 2026 Suzan D. Boyd Composer-in-Residence, Allison Loggins-Hull, brought her distinctive voice to performances, further enriching the series' tradition of artistic discovery and innovation.

The Wells Fargo Jazz series featured performances by Jason Moran; a sold-out appearance by Terence Blanchard; the Pedrito Martinez Group with special guest Bill Murray; Quentin Baxter; and jazz artists-in-residence Mali Obomsawin and Sullivan Fortner. Each contributed distinctive voices that underscored the festival's commitment to innovation and collaboration across genres.

Live at the Cistern once again served as a centerpiece of the festival, with sold-out performances by Brandi Carlile, the Indigo Girls and Emmylou Harris, alongside appearances by Punch Brothers, The Mountain Goats, Molly Tuttle and Colin Meloy.

Music Director Timothy Myers led the Festival Orchestra in a series of acclaimed performances throughout the season. Highlights included Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5 alongside the world premiere of a new work by Michael Abels featuring cellist Zuill Bailey; Mahler's Symphony No. 1 paired with a new violin concerto by Paul Wiancko performed by Livia Sohn; and sold-out performances of Appalachian Spring and American Classics at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church.

Beyond its orchestral concerts, Festival Orchestra fellows played a vital role across the season, performing in The Old Maid and the Thief, Mary, Queen of Scots, Circa's Dido and Aeneas and An Evening with Ken Burns.

The Festival Chorus, under the leadership of first-year Music Director Dr. Amanda Quist, made a strong impression throughout the season. Quist led a performance of Mozart's Mass in C Minor with the Festival Orchestra, while the chorus also delivered two performances of Storytelling Through American Composers at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. The chorus additionally contributed an acclaimed performance in Circa's Dido and Aeneas.

The festival's commitment to community engagement extended far beyond the performance stage. Free programs throughout the season included the Opening Ceremony in partnership with the City of Charleston and Piccolo Spoleto; Tell Your Story; a public table read of The Duchy; The Untold Story Behind Porgy & Bess; Davóne Tines & THE TRUTH: REVIVAL; Jazz Talks with Larry Blumenfeld; and Conversations With Martha Teichner.

Free community simulcasts at the Charleston Visitor Center expanded access to An Evening with Ken Burns, presented by Bank of America, and George + George. Audiences of all ages also participated in interactive workshops following performances of Dead as a Dodo, creating opportunities for deeper connection, learning and artistic discovery.

The 2026 Spoleto Festival USA closed as it began — with Charleston united through the power of the arts, celebrating the artists and audiences who make the festival one of the nation's premier cultural events.