Spring Fishing Report: Target Redfish and Trout Now

Photo credit: Capt. Bennett

As the colder months end, temperatures have been climbing over the last few weeks. Warmer water makes for happier fish, and the spring bite will soon be well underway. The usual suspects—redfish and trout—will be the primary targets, and both will become increasingly active. Don’t wait a couple of months; grab your rods and start fishing now!

Over the last few months, redfish have been doing their best to avoid hungry dolphins. Now, they will switch from survival mode to becoming predators. Redfish remain in huge schools, and the most productive fishing will be at low tide when they are concentrated. These fish will be quite spooky, so you’ll want to be quiet on your approach. Sometimes, the best option is to post up and wait for the school to swim within range.

If they are being wary, these big schools of redfish will often turn their noses up at artificial lures. Instead of casting at them to no avail, fish bait on the bottom. Toss out chunks of blue crab or cut mullet on size 3/0 circle hooks. Place your rod in the rod holder, and when you see the line begin to tighten, leave it be. The circle hook does all the work for you, and when your drag starts to sing, you’re in business!

The trout bite has just begun. Artificial lures will be your best bet with little natural bait currently in the water. Fish these lures slowly and let them dive to the bottom. These trout are sluggish as well, so it pays to get the lure right in front of their noses. Plastic lures that imitate small minnows are a good choice, and the Z-Man 3.75-inch StreakZ in Smokey Shad is our go-to. Matched with a 1/8-ounce or a 1/4-ounce jighead, this combination will work well throughout the year.

See you on the water!

For 16 years, Capt. Geoff Bennett has operated Charleston Charter Fishing, providing light-tackle charters. Clients choose from a full menu of artificial and live bait fishing options with charters tailored to their desires. A U.S. Coast Guard-licensed and insured captain, Bennett is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable charter to anglers of all skill levels and ages. For more information, call Capt. Bennett at 843-324-3332, visit charlestoncharterfishing.com, or email him at captain@charlestoncharterfishing.com.