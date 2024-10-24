Steeplechase of Charleston Returns on November 10th

The Steeplechase of Charleston is set to make its return on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at the Stono Ferry Racetrack in Hollywood, SC. This fall event will feature five high-stakes horse races with a total purse of $100,000, attracting elite horses and jockeys from around the world.

Race Director Toby Edwards describes the experience as "thrilling, with the sight and sound of thoroughbred racehorses racing past at high-speed providing an unforgettable atmosphere." Beyond the races, attendees can explore the Merchant Market, enjoy live entertainment from popular local band Greg Keys & Company, and participate in family-friendly activities in the Family Fun Zone. Children 12 and under attend for free.

"The Steeplechase of Charleston is not just a day at the races; it's a celebration of our community's rich horse racing heritage that dates back to 1734," said Chris Zoeller, Executive Director. "We're thrilled to offer a unique experience that brings together people from all over to witness the majesty and power of these incredible thoroughbreds and their skilled jockeys."

Gates open at 8 a.m., with opening ceremonies at 12:30 p.m. and races starting at 1 p.m. Various ticket options, including General Admission, Tailgating spots, and VIP packages, are available. The Lexus VIP Lounge offers an elevated experience for those seeking a more exclusive setting.

The event is organized by Steeplechase of Charleston LLC, a non-profit company owned by The Post and Courier Foundation, with proceeds supporting community journalism in South Carolina.

For tickets and more information, visit Steeplechase of Charleston’s website.