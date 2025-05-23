Steeplechase of Charleston Returns with Race-Ready Track Improvements for 2025

HOLLYWOOD, SC — Following a year's hiatus, the Steeplechase of Charleston presented by Lexus will make its triumphant return to Stono Ferry Racetrack November 9, 2025, with comprehensive track improvements.

Race organizers have implemented a series of significant infrastructure changes to ensure the historic event meets the highest standards for equine and jockey safety.

"We've implemented aggressive turf management with new equipment and expertise," says Race Director Toby Edwards. "Our investment in soil conditioning (fertilization, etc.) and professional weekly assessments ensures the best racing conditions possible."

A key innovation for the 2025 event includes advanced monitoring capabilities that provide real-time data on track conditions. "We've essentially got someone living right next to the course monitoring rainfall, grass growth—everything," Edwards explains.

The extensive groundwork and infrastructure improvements being implemented will lessen the impacts that another dry spell would have on the track. This proactive approach represents a meaningful evolution in how the organization prepares and maintains the racing surface.

"Last year's cancellation was a difficult decision, but it has driven us to create a more resilient, dependable racing environment," says Executive Director Chris Zoeller. "We're not just bringing back the Steeplechase of Charleston—we're bringing it back stronger, with improved infrastructure to support this beloved Charleston tradition regardless of weather challenges."

Steeplechase horse racing has been a cherished tradition in the Lowcountry since 1734, and these improvements reflect the organization's commitment to preserving this historic racing legacy for generations to come.

Tickets for the 2025 Steeplechase of Charleston presented by Lexus are now available. An early bird discount of 25% can be applied to general admission tickets until June 3, 2025, using promo code SOCEB25. With upgraded facilities and enhanced track preparations, this year's event promises an unforgettable day of world-class racing, stylish socializing, and Lowcountry hospitality.

For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit www.steeplechaseofcharleston.com or email info@steeplechaseofcharleston.com.

The event is organized by Steeplechase of Charleston LLC, a 501(c)(3) non-profit company owned by The Post and Courier Foundation, with proceeds supporting community journalism in South Carolina. The event continues the Lowcountry's rich equestrian tradition dating back to 1734.