“Tales and History of Johns Island,” the second evening event of 2025 by the Seabrook Island Natural History Group (SINHG), will be on Thursday, March 13 at 7 p.m. This popular program features a presentation by historian, author and Johns Island native, Lee Glover, who will cover the varied history of Johns Island.

Glover and his family have a long history here in the Lowcountry, and members are very fortunate to be able to benefit from his wealth of experience. His love of farming and the natural environment here is an inspiration to all. Glover is the author of “Field Trip: My Years on a Johns Island Farm.”

SINHG evening programs at the Seabrook Island Lakehouse are offered free of charge to members, or a $5.00 charge for non-members. More information and the opportunity to preregister for this or any of the other monthly events can be found at sinhg.org/events-page. There will be a short period for socializing prior to the program, starting at about 6:30. The group looks forward to seeing everyone there.