Temporary Beach Rules to Ensure Safety

As most Seabrook Island residents are aware, the beach renourishment project started on October 1. This much-needed initiative will last until December 31, 2024. During the process, boardwalks 2, 4, 6 and 7 will be closed. Residents and visitors are asked to use caution on the beach due to the large trucks and other equipment along the shore. The entirety of the project will last until April 30, 2025.
The Seabrook Island website says, “Beginning on October 1, 2024, SIPOA will begin seawall repairs to the section of seawall between Boardwalks 6 and 7. Sand scraping activities will take place between Boardwalks 1 and 7 from October 1 through December 31. Additional seawall repairs from the Beach Club Villas to the Pelican’s Nest will be completed from January 1 through April 30, 2025.”
However, at the October 23 Seabrook Island Town Council meeting, an emergency ordinance was presented related to the safety of beach-goers throughout the duration of the project. Mayor Bruce Kleinman announced the issue at the meeting.
He said that even though the work on the beach has started, he had recently been contacted by the contractors that they wanted to increase the speed limit on the beach for their work vehicles.
“I am frustrated,” he announced. “They called and asked that the speed limit be increased from 10 mph, which is written in this emergency ordinance, to 20 mph. I am puzzled as to why this issue was not included in the package, when the application was made, before work started. Now, the trucks are already on the beach. If we could have talked about this a month ago, there would have been deliberation and, I am certain, a better outcome.”
With work also taking place at night, the consensus among the Town Council was that 20 mph was too fast and therefore dangerous to pedestrians.
Town Council Member Raymond Hamilton said, “SIPOA puts 15 mph in front of the Club and 15 mph coming into the gate because that is where people gather, so 20 mph is concerning to me. I feel like our hands are tied, though, because we have to get this work done.”
After a robust conversation that lasted the majority of the meeting, the following temporary rules were approved and are effective immediately:
The provisions of Emergency Ordinance 2024-01 will expire on December 22, 2024, unless extended by Town Council.