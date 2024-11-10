Temporary Beach Rules to Ensure Safety

As most Seabrook Island residents are aware, the beach renourishment project started on October 1. This much-needed initiative will last until December 31, 2024. During the process, boardwalks 2, 4, 6 and 7 will be closed. Residents and visitors are asked to use caution on the beach due to the large trucks and other equipment along the shore. The entirety of the project will last until April 30, 2025.

The Seabrook Island website says, “Beginning on October 1, 2024, SIPOA will begin seawall repairs to the section of seawall between Boardwalks 6 and 7. Sand scraping activities will take place between Boardwalks 1 and 7 from October 1 through December 31. Additional seawall repairs from the Beach Club Villas to the Pelican’s Nest will be completed from January 1 through April 30, 2025.”

However, at the October 23 Seabrook Island Town Council meeting, an emergency ordinance was presented related to the safety of beach-goers throughout the duration of the project. Mayor Bruce Kleinman announced the issue at the meeting.

He said that even though the work on the beach has started, he had recently been contacted by the contractors that they wanted to increase the speed limit on the beach for their work vehicles.

“I am frustrated,” he announced. “They called and asked that the speed limit be increased from 10 mph, which is written in this emergency ordinance, to 20 mph. I am puzzled as to why this issue was not included in the package, when the application was made, before work started. Now, the trucks are already on the beach. If we could have talked about this a month ago, there would have been deliberation and, I am certain, a better outcome.”

With work also taking place at night, the consensus among the Town Council was that 20 mph was too fast and therefore dangerous to pedestrians.

Town Council Member Raymond Hamilton said, “SIPOA puts 15 mph in front of the Club and 15 mph coming into the gate because that is where people gather, so 20 mph is concerning to me. I feel like our hands are tied, though, because we have to get this work done.”

After a robust conversation that lasted the majority of the meeting, the following temporary rules were approved and are effective immediately:

× Temporary Beach Rules for Pets Atlantic Ocean Beach: Pets are prohibited (on- or off-leash) at all times between Boardwalk #1 and Captain Sam’s Inlet – NO CHANGE. Pets must be on-leash (24/7) between the Boardwalk #1 and the Beach Club – NEW.

Edisto River Beach: Pets are allowed off-leash 24/7 between the Beach Club and 300 yards northwest of Boardwalk #9 – NO CHANGE. Pets must be on-leash 24/7 between 300 yards northwest of Boardwalk #9 and Privateer Creek – NO CHANGE.

Temporary Rules for Beach Fires Atlantic Ocean Beach: Beach fires are prohibited between the Beach Club and Captain Sams Inlet – NEW.

Edisto River Beaches: Beach fires are allowed above the high-water mark with a valid SIPOA Beach Fire Permit between the Beach Club and 300 yards northwest of Boardwalk #9 – NO CHANGE. Beach fires are prohibited between 300 yards northwest of Boardwalk #9 and Privateer Creek – NEW.

Temporary Beach Closures Atlantic Ocean Beach: Beach access will be open during the daytime hours (sunrise to sunset) – NO CHANGE. Beach access will be closed during the nighttime hours (sunset to sunrise) – NEW.

Edisto River Beaches: Beach access will remain open at all times – NO CHANGE.



The provisions of Emergency Ordinance 2024-01 will expire on December 22, 2024, unless extended by Town Council.