The Inlet at Seabrook Island, Designed by Island Architects, Approaches Vertical Construction

Designed by Island Architects, The Inlet at Seabrook Island broke ground in January and is nearing completion of site work in advance of vertical construction. The property is an exclusive new collection of just 11 townhomes within Seabrook Island, the Charleston area’s only private luxury oceanfront community.

There have been no new-construction townhome projects behind the Seabrook Island gates in nearly 15 years, despite their popularity. Island Architects designed The Inlet townhomes to offer a combination of luxury coastal design within an approachable, lock-and-leave footprint. This small, intimate community offers conveniences that discerning buyers would expect to find in a larger single-family home. The three-story residences are designed to provide a seamless introduction to Seabrook Island’s coastal lifestyle and premier amenities.

Island Architects is known in luxury beach, resort and high-end communities for residential architecture connected to coastal culture. With a history spanning nearly 40 years, the firm is a leading luxury residential architect with studios in Charleston; Richmond, Virginia; and Boston.

“The team’s background is in high-end luxury residential design and construction,” said top-producing listing agent Marjorie Stephenson, “which results in an end product and buyer experience very different from what they might find in a typical large-scale new-construction development.”

That elevated standard is reflected throughout the townhomes, with high-end finishes and options featured in each residence. Marvin windows and doors, Rinnai tankless water heaters and gas fireplaces are among the features included in the purchase price.

In addition, buyers will have the opportunity to personalize their homes through a curated selection of fixtures and finishes. Multiple options for kitchen, bath and lighting fixtures are included in the listed price, allowing buyers to add their own touches without feeling every decision comes with an extra cost.

Included options feature a range of kitchen cabinet finishes, hardware colors, Crescent Quartz kitchen countertop options, Visual Comfort lighting and Delta faucets. The finish package is fully inclusive at the listed price point, with the exception of appliance package upgrades.

“In the kitchens, we are offering appliance upgrades from the included KitchenAid appliance package to Bosch or Thermador, as we know that is an area where buyers can have strong brand affiliations,” Stephenson said.

“This type of home is one of the most frequent requests I receive from buyers who are transitioning from a single-family property,” Stephenson said. “They want quality, privacy, thoughtful design and the ease of a more effortless ownership experience. At The Inlet, owners will be in the heart of Seabrook Island, close to the equestrian center, the racquet club and the Lake House, with more time to travel, gather with family and enjoy the lifestyle that makes Seabrook so special.”

The development is being marketed as a limited opportunity, with early-phase purchase opportunities now available.

For more information, visit TheInletSeabrook.com.