The McConnell Foundation Donates $85,000 to Support Pediatric Cancer Research at MUSC

On November 5, 2024, The McConnell Foundation presented an $85,000 donation to Dr. Jacqueline Kraveka to advance pediatric cancer research at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC). Raised through the Foundation’s annual black-tie gala, this contribution supports research led by Dr. Kraveka, whose lab is one of the few in South Carolina and the only in Charleston dedicated solely to pediatric cancer studies. Now in its third year, the gala has enabled The McConnell Foundation to donate nearly $175,000 to support groundbreaking pediatric cancer research at MUSC.

The donation reflects The McConnell Foundation’s dedication to improving outcomes for children with cancer and supporting affected families. Founded by Josh and Jen McConnell in honor of their son Bodhi, a young cancer survivor, the Foundation strives to bring hope to children and their families through critical advancements in treatment.

We’re honored to make this donation to Dr. Kraveka’s research lab, which represents both healing and hope,” said Jen McConnell. “With this $85,000 contribution, we’re helping drive innovative research that can change the future for children with cancer right here in Charleston, while also contributing to a national network that shares these advancements to benefit children across the country.

The McConnell Foundation expresses deep gratitude to its supporters and community members, whose generosity has made this donation possible. Through events like the Shining Stars Gala and ongoing community engagement, the Foundation continues to contribute meaningfully to Dr. Kraveka’s life-changing work.

For more information on The McConnell Foundation and ways to support its mission, please visit www.themcconnellfoundation.com