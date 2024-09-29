The Real Flex in 2024: Healing from the Inside Out

Expand Pascarella

In a world driven by outward appearances and instant gratification, it can be easy to lose sight of what truly matters for our long-term health and wellbeing. It is comforting to see a shift in priorities as people have started to recognize that hustle culture does not serve us in a sustainable way. It’s no longer about pushing through the stress, wearing exhaustion like a badge of honor, or merely managing symptoms with quick fixes. The real flex? A regulated nervous system, balanced hormones, calmed inflammation, a healthy gut, and the courage to heal from past trauma.

Let's start with the stress. It is an unavoidable part of life, but chronic stress can wreak havoc on the body and mind. The real power lies in knowing how to regulate your nervous system—how to respond to stress in a way that protects your mental and physical health.

When your nervous system is balanced, you’re able to make decisions from a place of clarity rather than reactivity. You show up as a better parent, partner, friend and professional. But beyond that, a regulated nervous system is the key to longevity. Chronic stress is linked to inflammation, hormone imbalances, and a host of chronic diseases. By calming our nervous systems, we set the stage for healing in every other area of our lives.

The real flex? Tuning into your body’s needs, addressing imbalances, and supporting your endocrine system. Whether through nutrition, lifestyle changes, or holistic therapies, balancing your life to align with priorities and alleviate unnecessary stressors allows you to reclaim your energy, focus, and vitality. And it’s not just about feeling good—it’s about protecting your long-term health, reducing your risk of diseases like diabetes and heart disease.

Stress Relief practice- meditation.

A great meditation tip for beginners is to "focus on the breath". Start by sitting comfortably, closing your eyes, and simply paying attention to your breathing. Notice the sensation of air flowing in and out of your nose or mouth, and how your chest or abdomen rises and falls. If your mind wanders, gently bring your focus back to the breath without judgment. Start with just a few minutes each day and gradually increase the duration as it feels comfortable.

This simple practice helps cultivate mindfulness and anchors you in the present moment.

In my work as a Board-Certified Health and Wellness coach and founder of Wash with Water, I’ve seen the power that true healing can have—not just on an individual level but on families and communities as well. The truth is, we’ve been conditioned to accept stress, inflammation, and hormonal imbalances as inevitable parts of modern life. But they don’t have to be. By focusing on core aspects of our health, we can take control of our bodies, our minds, and our future.

Stephanie Pascarella is an internationally recognized environmentalist as CEO and Founder of Wash with Water. Trusted since 2012 as a global CPG leader in the wellness sector, Stephanie has successfully partnered with non-profits like rePurpose Global to fund the collection, processing, and reuse of ocean-bound plastic waste. Building one of the first certified Negative Plastic Footprint, BCorp and Climate Neutral companies, Stephanie Pascarella has enabled the removal of millions of pounds of low-value plastic waste otherwise landfilled, burned, or flushed into the oceans every year.

Additionally, as a National Board-Certified Health and Wellness Coach, Stephanie Pascarella offers consciousness-based coaching built upon the fundamentals of Ayurveda and meditation, offering comprehensive wellness programs that leverage the latest in neuroscience, evolutionary and positive psychology for individuals. As a seasoned health and wellness advocate educated under Deepak Chopra with a deep-rooted knowledge of Ayurvedic healing practices, Stephanie has spent over a decade exploring the profound connections between the physical and spiritual aspects of living