The Sacred Exchange: A Guide for Energetic Awareness

Inevitably at some point in my patient-client sessions, the topic of energy is brought up. Energy is one of the most fundamental forces of existence, both in the physical world and in the realm of human experience. From the Ancient Greek ἐνέργεια (enérgeia), meaning 'activity,' energy is the quantitative property transferred to a body or system, manifesting as work, heat, or light. But beyond its scientific definition, energy also plays a pivotal role in our spiritual, emotional, and personal lives.

As your frequency upgrades and your intuition deepens, you develop a heightened awareness of how other people's energy influences you. Have you ever walked into a room and immediately felt the weight of tension hanging in the air? Or conversely, encountered someone whose mere presence uplifted you? That is the power of energy at play.

The more spiritually attuned you become, the more sensitive you are to energy in all its forms. This sensitivity is not a burden but a gift—a refined ability to navigate the world with discernment. It allows you to cultivate an environment that nourishes rather than depletes you. This is why it is so important to keep your circles pure, sacred, and small.

One simple yet powerful way to test your energetic awareness today is to pause and observe how you feel after an interaction.

How to do it:

Before the Interaction: Take a deep breath and check in with yourself—how do you feel physically, emotionally, and mentally? During the Interaction: Be present and mindful of your body’s responses. Do you feel lighter, energized, and at ease? Or do you feel tense, drained, or uneasy? After the Interaction: Take another deep breath and notice any shifts in your energy. Are you feeling expanded or depleted?

This simple practice will help you recognize who and what elevates your energy versus what drains it. Over time, you’ll become more attuned to your energetic boundaries and be able to make more intentional choices about the people and environments you engage with.

Energy is neither created nor destroyed; it simply transforms. Your job is to be mindful of how you direct and receive energy in your life. When you become intentional with your energy, you begin to notice profound shifts in your well-being, your relationships, and your ability to manifest the life you desire.

Honor your energy. Guard it fiercely. And always choose environments and connections that elevate you, not diminish you.

Stephanie Pascarella is the co-founder of Birdsong Medical Center. As a National Board-Certified Health and Wellness Coach, Stephanie offers consciousness-based coaching built upon the fundamentals of Ayurveda and meditation, offering comprehensive wellness programs that leverage the latest in neuroscience, evolutionary and positive psychology for individuals. As a seasoned health and wellness advocate educated under Deepak Chopra with a deep-rooted knowledge of Ayurvedic healing practices, Stephanie has spent over a decade exploring the profound connections between the physical and spiritual aspects of living.

Additionally, Stephanie is an internationally recognized environmentalist as Founder of Wash with Water. Trusted since 2012 as a global CPG leader in the wellness sector, Stephanie has successfully partnered with non-profits like rePurpose Global to fund the collection, processing, and reuse of ocean-bound plastic waste. Building one of the first certified Negative Plastic Footprint, BCorp and Climate Neutral companies, Stephanie Pascarella has enabled the removal of millions of pounds of low-value plastic waste otherwise landfilled, burned, or flushed into the oceans every year.