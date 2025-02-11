Toast Under the Oaks returns to Johns Island

Beverages, live music and beautiful scenery await guests at Toast under the Oaks at Johns Island County Park this spring! The event will be held on Thursday, March 6 and Thursday, April 3, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. each day.

This popular happy hour event is held beneath the sweeping live oak trees at this scenic park on Johns Island. Beer and wine are included with admission. Each event will also feature two food trucks selling fare on site. Tickets are $20 per person in advance or $25 per person at the event and include beer, wine and live music.

To purchase tickets, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com or call 843-795-4386.

Valid ID must be presented for alcohol, and outside alcohol is prohibited. Ages 20 and under are welcome with a paid chaperone. Dogs are welcome, but must remain leashed at the event. Guests are encouraged to bring their own tables and chairs.

Johns Island County Park is located at 2662 Mullet Hall Road, just off River Road. The park is owned and operated by the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission and features miles of scenic trails for pedestrian and equestrian use, as well as an archery range and an off-leash dog park.

For more information on Toast Under the Oaks or to purchase tickets for this event, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com. This event is brought to you by your Charleston County Parks.