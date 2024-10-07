Town of Sullivan's Island Provides First Update on Hurricane Milton

Sullivan's Island Public Safety says staff is closely monitoring Hurricane Milton, anticipated to make landfall along Florida’s western coast Wednesday evening.

Storm Status as of 12:30 pm, 10-7-2024:

National Weather Service advisory lists Milton as a Category 5 hurricane with 160 mph winds anticipated to turn to the northeast through the day. Landfall is expected Wednesday evening around the Tampa Bay, Florida area before emerging off the Florida coast Thursday morning. Although the center of the storm is anticipated to pass well south of the Charleston area, expect storm surge, increased winds and 1-2” of rain.

Town Operations:

No disruptions in Town services anticipated as of the latest National Weather Service report.

Resident should continue to:

Track storm development at https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Review County preparation resources at https://www.charlestoncounty. org/departments/emergency- management/index.php

org/departments/emergency- management/index.php Report power outages to Dominion Energy SC Customer Service: 1-800-251-7234 https://www.dominionenergy. com/south-carolina/report- outage-or-emergency

Staff anticipates a conference call with Charleston County Emergency Management and National Hurricane Center tomorrow afternoon (Tuesday, 10-8).