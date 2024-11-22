Why Supporting Small Businesses on Small Business Saturday Matters for South Carolina

South Carolina’s economy is built on its small businesses. Small businesses are owned and run by our friends and neighbors, and they employ many members of our community. They support local charities, sponsor our kids’ sports teams, and make our communities stronger. We need our small businesses, and they need us.

That’s why we need to support them on Small Business Saturday. Black Friday may have expanded into a month-long sales event, but Small Business Saturday is still just the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

When you shop at chain stores, you’re buying from big corporations. However, when you shop or eat at a local business, there’s a good chance you’re dealing directly with the owner—someone who genuinely cares about making you happy and turning you into a customer who’ll come back throughout the holidays and all year long.

Chain stores and chain restaurants are fine, but if you’ve seen one, you’ve seen them all. Small businesses, on the other hand, are different. Their shelves are usually thoughtfully curated and reflect the owner’s unique style. With one-of-a-kind items, limited stock, and a focus on supporting local artisans, these stores provide a personalized shopping experience that larger retailers and online platforms simply can’t match.

Locally owned restaurants can offer customers a unique experience that goes beyond just a meal. These independent eateries provide distinctive menus and decor that connect with the heart of the local community.

Small Business Saturday began in 2010 as a way to promote local businesses as they recovered from the Great Recession. Since then, it has grown from a simple promotion into a holiday tradition. Last Thanksgiving weekend, people spent an estimated $17 billion at independent shops and restaurants on Small Business Saturday.

That’s great, because small businesses are facing an uncertain economic future. Inflation continues to drive up the cost of everything from raw materials to wrapping supplies, and owners are still waiting to see whether Congress will preserve the 20 percent small business tax deduction that’s scheduled to expire in the coming year. Many homeowners and small businesses are still recovering from Hurricane Helene.

Without our support, some Main Street shops and restaurants might not survive, and we can’t afford to lose them. Small businesses make our communities strong and help keep our economy healthy. When we support local businesses, 67 cents of every dollar stays in the community.

That’s why I believe we need to make it a point this Thanksgiving weekend to shop and dine locally on Small Business Saturday. When we help small businesses, we help our community.

Ben Homeyer is the South Carolina director of the National Federation of Independent Business.