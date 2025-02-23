Wish Granted?: State law adds new provision to grant guidelines

Mayor Bruce Kleinman expressed some disappointment in the new state registration requirements needed for the Community Promotion Grants and the Environment and Wildlife Conservation Grants.

The organizations are now required to prove appropriate registration.

Kleinman said that South Carolina now requires it under state law. Town Council had to approve the new language in the January 28 Town Council meeting.

The new provision in the grants guidelines reads: “Pursuant to the South Carolina Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act (S.C. Code of Laws Title 33, Chapter 56), all charitable organizations that solicit contributions or have contributions solicited on their behalf must register with the South Carolina Secretary of State’s Office on an annual basis unless they fall under one of the statutory exemptions. Applicants must provide a copy of their current registration or exemption with their application.”

Three other provisions for grants are:

(1) Is determined by the Internal Revenue Service to be a tax-exempt organization pursuant to Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code;

(2) Is established for any benevolent, social welfare, scientific, educational, environmental, philanthropic, humane, patriotic, public health, civic or other eleemosynary purpose, or for the benefit of law enforcement personnel, firefighters or other persons who protect the public safety; or

(3) Employs a charitable purpose or appeal as the basis of solicitation.

Funds will be awarded in amounts ranging from $250 to $2,500. The total amount of grant funds available each calendar year will be determined by, and shall not exceed, the amount included for the Community Promotion Grant Program or the Environment and Wildlife Conservation Grant Program in the annual budget ordinance approved by Town Council. Not all appropriated funds need to be expended if qualifying applications are not received. Organizations may apply for more than one grant, however, the total amount awarded to any organization shall not exceed $2,500 in any calendar year.

The Community Promotion Grant applications will be accepted starting on March 1, and the first review will take place on March 20. Subsequent meetings of the Community Promotions and Engagement Committee will take place at 1 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month unless otherwise advertised. Applications will be accepted until October 1, 2025, or upon the commitment of all available grant funds for 2025. A representative from the organization must attend the Community Promotions and Engagement Committee meeting, during which the organization’s request will be considered. Failure to attend could result in deferral or a recommendation for denial of the grant request.

For the Environment and Wildlife Conservation Grant, applications will be accepted starting on March 1. The first review of the applications will take place on March 18. Subsequent meetings of the Environment and Wildlife Committee will take place at 10 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month unless otherwise advertised.

Applications for both grants will be accepted until October 1, 2025, or upon commitment of all available grant funds for 2025.

Upon reviewing each grant application, Seabrook Island’s Community Promotions and Engagement Committee shall make a recommendation to the Town Council as to whether the application should be approved or denied. Town Council shall have final authority in approving or denying grant applications.

If chosen, all documentation must be submitted to the Town Clerk no later than December 15 of the grant year.