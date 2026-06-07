1,000 Flags, One Community

Friends of Charleston National Parks and the National Park Service are inviting community members to participate in the creation of a Commemorative Flag Garden at Fort Moultrie as part of the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Sullivan’s Island.

The installation event will take place Wednesday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fort Moultrie.

Participants will gather at Fort Moultrie to help place American and British flags in advance of the anniversary, creating a powerful visual tribute to the events of June 28, 1776. The temporary installation will commemorate the Battle of Sullivan’s Island, a pivotal Revolutionary War victory that helped inspire the cause of American independence and established Carolina Day as one of South Carolina’s most significant historical observances.

“This Flag Garden is more than a display. It is an opportunity for people to personally participate in the 250th anniversary of Carolina Day,” said Cheri Yates, executive director of Friends of Charleston National Parks. “By placing a flag, participants will help create a powerful visual tribute that honors the events of June 28, 1776, and reminds us that history is best remembered when communities come together to tell its stories.”

The Flag Garden will serve as a focal point for visitors during the anniversary weekend, providing an opportunity to reflect on the individuals whose actions shaped the course of American history.

Community members of all ages are encouraged to participate. Registration is recommended but not required. Visit www.friendscnp.org for more information.