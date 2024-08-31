4th Annual Drifter Fest Set for September 14th

The 4th Annual Drifter Fest: Bert Griggs Memorial Jam will be held on Saturday, September 14th at the Refinery Amphitheater. A pre-jam will take place on Friday, September 13th at Home Team BBQ. Both events will start at 7 pm and end at 11 pm in Downtown Charleston.

There will also be after parties each night at The Commodore. While the musical line up and ticketing will be announced soon, sponsorship and vending opportunities are available now.

Drifter Fest celebrates the life of the late Bert Griggs. A huge fan of live music, he turned his passion into a well-received apparel and accessories company, Drifter Merch, that was inspired by his favorite bands. Additionally, Bert was an amazing father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He had an innate ability to make everyone he met feel like they were the most important person in the room. Bert never met a stranger. In fact, he was everyone’s best friend. He had the sweetest soul and a tender heart that loved hard and deeply. Bert had a unique sense of humor with an infectious laugh and smile that could light up the darkest room.

For more information about the 4th Annual Drifter Fest: Bert Griggs Memorial Jam, visit www.drifterfest.com.