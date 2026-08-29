The 6th Annual Drifter Fest returns to Charleston Sept. 11-12 for a weekend of live music and community events honoring the memory of Bert Griggs.

The festival’s main event will take place Saturday, Sept. 12, at The Refinery, featuring performances by nationally touring local artists The Psycodelics and Dangermuffin. Just Groove will perform between sets.

General admission tickets are $30 in advance and $40 on the day of the show. VIP tickets are $60 in advance and $70 on the day of the show. Tickets are available online.

Drifter Fest weekend will begin with a free show Friday, Sept. 11, at Home Team BBQ featuring live music from The Blackwater Brothers.

“This festival is built on love, memory and music,” festival founder Lorrie Griggs said. “Bert believed in bringing people together, and Drifter Fest is my way of continuing that energy in his honor.”

Continuing the festival’s mission of supporting community causes through music and connection, this year’s nonprofit beneficiary is Rock ’n Roll Rescue. The Lowcountry nonprofit provides children with access to music education by supplying instruments and other resources intended to foster creativity.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at various levels for businesses and community partners interested in supporting the event.

This year’s sponsors include Jack Daniel’s, Gerton Getaways, Home Team BBQ, Southern Flavor Magazine, Eskimo Advertising, Palmetto Boat Sales, Hibbits Insurance, Stiefel, Better Off Roofing, Queen Street Grocery, Shelter Custom-Built Living, Timberline Construction Group, Kickin’ Chicken, The Cason Group, Bryan Law Firm, Garrett Rust, Carolina Live Music, Sewee Outpost, Ellis Creek Fish House and Morgan Scheibel Allstate Agency.

Drifter Fest celebrates the life of the late Bert Griggs, whose love of live music inspired the creation of Drifter Merch, an apparel and accessories brand influenced by his favorite bands.

Beyond music, Bert was a devoted father, husband, son, brother and friend known for his kind heart, infectious smile and ability to make everyone feel welcome. Organizers said he never met a stranger and left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.

For more information about the 6th Annual Drifter Fest: Bert Griggs Memorial Jam or to purchase tickets, visit drifterfest.com.