The 76th annual Sullivan’s Island Fire and Rescue Fish Fry will take place on Saturday, June 28, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m at the Fish Fry Shack.

For just $5, attendees can enjoy a plate of dinner and live music from Fowler's Moustache.

The event benefits the the Sullivan’s Island Fire and Rescue Department.

The event is held at the Fish Fry Shack.