A Maker’s Post Announces Upcoming Events

A Maker’s Post on Sullivan’s Island announced some upcoming events. Get the details on each below.
Mess Hall Trucker Hat Pop-Up
- Friday and Saturday, August 30 and 31 from 11 am – 5 pm
- Get ready for a preview of Charleston's soon-to-open custom trucker hat bar, Mess Hall! Just in time for the holiday weekend, they’ll be popping up at A Maker’s Post, offering an exclusive sneak peek of their interactive hat-making experience. Guests can design their own hats, choosing from 100 patches, and 10 trucker hat styles, including exclusive Charleston patches.
- Custom hats start at $34, and no appointments are needed.
Lucie’s Wreaths Kokedema Pop-Up
- Saturday, September 14 from 10 am – 12:30 pm
- Join A Maker’s Post and Lucie’s Wreaths for a unique, hands-on experience exploring the art of growing your own Kokedama. In the workshop, you will learn the secrets of making your own Kokedama, a house plant akin to a bonsai. Tickets are $55 per person and include all materials, supplies, and plants.
- Spots are limited and can be booked here.