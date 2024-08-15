A Maker’s Post Announces Upcoming Events

A Maker’s Post on Sullivan’s Island announced some upcoming events. Get the details on each below.

Mess Hall Trucker Hat Pop-Up

Friday and Saturday, August 30 and 31 from 11 am – 5 pm

Get ready for a preview of Charleston's soon-to-open custom trucker hat bar, Mess Hall! Just in time for the holiday weekend, they’ll be popping up at A Maker’s Post, offering an exclusive sneak peek of their interactive hat-making experience. Guests can design their own hats, choosing from 100 patches, and 10 trucker hat styles, including exclusive Charleston patches.

Custom hats start at $34, and no appointments are needed.

Lucie’s Wreaths Kokedema Pop-Up