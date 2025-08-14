A New Way to Buy and Service Vehicles in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant Automotive Management Group purchased Galeana Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Mount Pleasant on July 28th of 2025. The dealership was rebranded as Mount Pleasant Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and is open for business! The dealership is located conveniently on the corner of Highway 17 and Carolina Park Blvd.

Offering some key differences compared to current auto buying and servicing experiences, Mount Pleasant Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram intends to offer a unique, transparent, and customer-first approach to sales and service, with benefits including a 3-Day Vehicle Exchange Program, Free Car Washes for Life, Free Same-Day Diagnostics in Service, and a commitment to helping the local community. Find out more on their new website at MountPleasantJeep.com.

Tyler Letson, the Operating Partner, is excited to be working with the team in place at the dealership and expects to expand the staff as the business grows. Tyler and his family are now proud residents of the Mount Pleasant community. “When we toured the Mount Pleasant area, we knew we’d found our new home,” said Letson. “The dealership staff and the locals have been so welcoming, and we can’t wait to show everyone what makes our way of selling and servicing cars so different! We strive to really integrate with the community and are looking forward to finding ways to support local non-profits and organizations that benefit the community. These aren’t just our customers, they are our neighbors and we believe in supporting those who support us.”